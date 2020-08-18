James Corden discusses future of 'Carpool Karaoke' amid coronavirus

James Corden may have returned to “The Late Late Show’s” studio, but he’s hit the brakes when it comes to his program’s signature bit.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, the late-night host says he doesn’t know when he will resume doing “Carpool Karaoke,” the popular segment where he drives a car with a celebrity in the passenger seat while they talk and sing along to popular music.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“We haven't thought about it at all yet,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I think it might have to wait. Who knows how long that wait will be, but, listen, we've done it like 50 times. I think it's OK to have a little break.”

James Corden gets some help on "Carpool Karaoke" from BTS. The Late Late Show with James Corden/ Youtube

Corden, who earlier this year endured a controversy about who really drives during “Carpool Karaoke,” returned to his show’s studio with a brand-new set earlier this month that keeps in line with safety guidelines due to the pandemic.

“It's odd,” he told “ET.” “We all get tested twice a week and we have temperature checks, you are never not sanitizing and you wear a mask all the time.”

Corden, who taped his show from his garage for more than two months, is happy to be back.

“It was so isolating,” he said. “Don't get me wrong — I preferred the commute to walk into my garage. But other than that, this feels way better.”