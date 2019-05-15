Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 12:16 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

James Corden had a forceful response after a Twitter user wished cancer on his son because the late-night host made a joke about "Game of Thrones."

The ugly incident started after "The Late Late Show" host joked in his monologue Monday that Donald Trump would torch the economy in his trade war with China the way "Thrones" queen Daenerys Targaryen torched the city of King's Landing on Sunday's episode.

A Twitter troll whose account has since been suspended took issue with Corden's bit.

"It’s f--- up you can’t even watch TV without a fat f-- spoiling something...Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer," the person wrote.

Corden, 40, has an 8-year-old son, Max, as well as daughters Carey, 4, and Charlotte, 1, with wife Julia Carey.

"That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family,'' he replied. "Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things. I believe you’re better than that x"

The person then replied that the vile comment "was a joke, you know like this segment was."

Corden was not having it.

"Well I saw your hope for my son,'' he replied. "My hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as ‘a joke’. Because however you defend it to them,they’ll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing. Night x"

Corden's fans applauded his stance after the person crossed the line.

The hit HBO show, which has one episode remaining, seems to bring out the vitriol in viewers.

The cast themselves have dealt with online trolls, whether it's Lena Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister, firing back at critics of her makeup-free look, or Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, admitting that social media criticism contributed to her depression.