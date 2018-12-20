Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

James Corden and his famous friends are here to get you into the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, the “Late Late Show” host released a mashup of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," featuring artists who appeared on his signature “Carpool Karaoke” segment this year.

Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Adam Levine, Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney and Christina Aguilera are among those who went along for the ride, lending their pipes for an uplifting trip around town that's sure to put a smile on the face of even the biggest Grinch.

The video splices footage of Corden and the singers as they belt out the classic tune in its entirety. And be warned: Aguilera has lost nothing when it comes to her ability to hit the high notes!

The clip ends with Corden wishing his passengers — and his viewers — a “Happy Christmas.”

It's so good that we can't help but wonder if Corden has "Auld Lang Syne" stashed away to help us usher in 2019.

It's the latest feel-good video for Corden, who went viral earlier this week after he enlisted "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform 22 songs from various musicals in 12 minutes — complete with costume changes and props.

It's pretty clear that Corden has given his voice quite a workout, so here's hoping he rests up to give his fans even more to look forward to in the coming year.