James Corden put Los Angeles motorists in a deep freeze on his show Wednesday night.

“The Late Late Show” host teamed up with “Frozen 2” stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff for an installment of “Crosswalk the Musical,” in which they put on a live performance from the popular franchise in the middle of a busy intersection.

Corden introduced the actors and revealed they would take on the roles they made famous in the film, with the notable exception of Menzel, who was relegated to playing Sven the reindeer. Corden awarded himself her part of Elsa, which Menzel made famous.

“I’m aware she played Elsa in the movie and I’m sure she was fine, but this is a live performance, something Idina Menzel knows very little about,” Corden deadpanned.

Drivers didn't need a ticket to see this show. The Late Late Show with James Corden/ Youtube

“This is a dream come true. Ever since I was a little girl I have been running into crosswalks and breaking into song. It’s actually been quite a serious problem and there were a few close calls,” Bell said dryly.

The cast then began the show, stopping traffic as drivers looked on while the stars sang “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” They eventually ran back to the sidewalk, where the cast encouraged Corden to let Menzel play Elsa. They had a sing-off to determine who’d play her.

Corden's best Elsa just wasn't good enough. The Late Late Show with James Corden/ Youtube

An unhappy Corden realized he lost. “Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for the greater good. Sometimes you have to let it go,” he said, before revealing he'd been re-cast as a snowflake.

The cast returned to the crosswalk, performing “For the First Time in Forever,” while drivers once again remained stuck and were forced to take in the impromptu performance.

Menzel put on a hood — make that, good — performance. Terence Patrick / CBS

The cast returned to the street to belt out a tune from the upcoming “Frozen 2,” while Menzel put on a showstopping performance of the signature song, “Let It Go,” during which she got on the hood of a car.

Corden and the other actors triumphantly took a a bow in front of traffic before they ran off to the wings — err, sidwewalk. After the show wrapped up, Groff, Gad, Bell and Menzel headed out, rebuffing Corden when he asked if they’d like to grab a drink. We're thinking he probably enjoyed a nice "Frozen" one.