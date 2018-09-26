James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris team up to deliver hilarious singing telegrams

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Late, Late Show" host James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris are Emmy- and Tony Award-winning song and dance men who really can do it all.

So does that include singing telegrams?

In a hilarious segment on Tuesday night's show, Corden and Harris "reunited" to revive their early (if fictional) days of belting out celebratory ditties to the masses. And of course, we were laughing all the way.

Ill-fitting red velvet tuxedos? Check! Shabby gray van packed with props and a stuffed giraffe? Double check! Loosening up their vocal chords by trying to pronounce "Benedict Cumberbatch"? You bet!

Back on the road again! James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris headed into town to light up several "clients'" lives. The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

The pair drove around Los Angeles, first stopping by a boxing gym to serenade a couple on their 19th wedding anniversary with Olivia Newton-John's 1982 hit "Physical."

High on their revived enthusiasm for singing telegrams, next up they belted out a lyrically-altered Elton John's 1971 song "Tiny Dancer" to a worker in a beauty salon. Bonus points for rhyming "millions" with "Brazilians," but when they learned her birthday wasn't until December, their enthusiasm flagged.

Let's get musical! Musical! The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Could they find the magic again at a cat cafe, singing to a woman who'd just adopted a kitty? "Memory," from the Broadway musical "Cats" was a purr-fect choice, as it turns out — and the whole thing ended in a big group hug.

"Congratulations us!" cried Harris.

"The band's back together!" announced Corden.

This isn't the first time Corden and Harris have shared musical moments; in 2017 the duo battled each other in a "riff-off" on the show, and everybody won.

The only question now is, how do we hire these guys? They sure show promise!