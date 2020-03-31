James Corden gets candid about anxiety during coronavirus: 'It's OK right now'

James Corden’s closing remarks on his special Monday evening really hit, well, home.

The “Late Late Show” host wrapped up “Homefest: A Late Late Show Special” with a few words on the anxiety he's been feeling as the nation grapples with quarantining and the coronavirus.

“It’s been a welcome break, I hope, for you as much as it has been for me over what has been quite a scary couple of weeks,” Corden said before revealing that he's felt “overwhelmed” lately.

“I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would,” he continued. “I found myself having these incredible sorts of spikes of anxiety and sadness when I’ve allowed myself to think about my family back home in England or my friends or the people I love. You feel so out of control in it all. It feels so beyond that comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I just get so overwhelmed with sadness in it all, really."

While Corden reminded viewers that there's nothing wrong with letting the stress overtake you from time to time, he also emphasized the importance of finding ways to stay upbeat.

“The truth is, what I’ve realized is it’s OK right now. It’s alright to feel a bit sad. It’s OK to feel anxious,” he said. “And the best thing we can all do is kind of try and breathe through that and try to put our minds in a positive place and think, ‘What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this?’”

Corden added that doing his show and contacting loved ones have done wonders for his well-being.

“Just me talking to you now tonight has made me feel a bit lighter, and I’ve found that when I’ve called friends or when I’ve FaceTimed my parents or my sisters, reaching out to somebody else who you think might be struggling too is pretty much the best thing we can all do right now because we absolutely will get through this,” he said. “We will, and that’s why we wanted to make this show — to try and share in these feelings together, share music that we love with people that we love and know that as much as we’re apart, we are unified together.”

Corden then introduced the show’s closing performance, “You Will Be Found” by Ben Platt and the cast of Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” He kept returning to that song as the ideal choice, he said, because it “sums up how I feel so much of the day.”

Other guests on the special included Will Ferrell, John Legend, David Blaine and BTS.