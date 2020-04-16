James Corden catches up with his quarantined parents and it's adorable

James Corden's father may have a bigger audience than his son right now.

The host of "The Late Late Show" had a funny video call with his parents on Wednesday night after learning that his father, Malcolm, 68, has been playing his saxophone and clarinet in front of Corden's childhood home to cheer up the neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Corden showed a sweet video of his father performing requests for songs like "Tequila" from their neighbors in High Wycombe outside London. He has been playing weekly as the whole neighborhood joins in the fun.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Normally they're telling me to get off, but all the assembled neighbors were shouting for more, which is something I not used to," Malcolm said.

"Definitely not from me!" Corden's mother, Margaret, said.

Malcolm got the idea from a reverend who lives in the neighborhood and suggested he play "Amazing Grace" for the neighbors as they observed social distancing.

Malcolm will be resuming his musical show on Thursday with classics like "I'm a Believer" and "Moon River," both requests from neighbors.

Corden also couldn't help but ask his father, who recently joined Instagram, about a picture he posted from a "Carpool Karaoke" segment in which he joined James and singer Michael Bublé.

Malcolm cropped his son out of the photo.

"We've got to move it on now, people are recognizing true celebrity," Malcolm joked. "We don't want these also-rans."