Jake Gyllenhaal can’t stop laughing as he recounts ‘using pee’ to aid someone with a jellyfish sting

Apparently, Jake Gyllenhaal would totally pee on you — well, if you were suffering from a jellyfish sting, anyway.

On April 21, the actor appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his upcoming film “The Covenant,” directed by Guy Ritchie.

During a segment, the two spoke about their previous “normal” jobs and Gyllenhaal recalled a story from his days as a teen lifeguard that had Clarkson keeling over in her chair with laughter.

After sharing that he’d been a lifeguard in a previous life, Clarkson asked the actor to clarify his role.

“It wasn’t like Baywatch, necessarily,” he explained, adding that his role essentially required him to keep pedestrians at a public beach off of a nearby one that was private.

“So you were the person to remind them of what level they were at,” Clarkson joked as the audience and actor laughed.

Gyllenhaal went on to share a moment during his job that required him to go beyond the call of duty when one day, someone was stung by a jellyfish. To help, the actor provided the ailing beachgoer with his own pee.

“You peed on yourself or someone?” Clarkson balked before Gyllenhaal insisted that someone else gave him the idea to pee on the person who had been stung.

“They told me that that was what you had to do, and a person was in pain,” he claimed as Clarkson split into laughs.

Jake Gyllenhaal on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

“I suggested that they — that we should — use pee and at that point, you know, the pain of a jellyfish sting,” he noted. “They wanted it. They would take anything, really.”

As the audience and Clarkson were taken over by laughter, the actor clarified that he didn’t actually pee directly on the person, to which Clarkson followed up by saying that he peed in a cup.

“It was their choice,” Gyllenhaal added, quipping that he's “willing to (do whatever) to save a life.”

Peeing on jellyfish is a common myth, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which notes that jellyfish have stingers that release venom that cause human skin to be in pain. However, according to the clinic, because pee is made of water, “Peeing on a jellyfish sting can actually cause stinging cells to release even more venom.”