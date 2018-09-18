Jada Pinkett Smith's family celebrated her birthday with these cute photos

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Famous father-daughter duo Will and Willow Smith celebrated Jada Pinkett Smith's birthday with two very cute photos on Instagram.

Willow posted a close-up selfie with Pinkett Smith, who turned 47 this week. Both mother and daughter pursed their lips at the camera. Willow lovingly captioned the photo, "❤Happy Birthday Mama❤."

Will Smith, 49, also took to social media to wish his wife of nearly 21 years a happy birthday. The actor posted a photo of himself and Pinkett Smith sound asleep on a plane.

“Wow… 24 Birthdays together!” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more.”

The post also features a throwback photo of the couple posing for the camera in matching blue track suits.

Will spoke out about his marriage to E! News late last year, gushing over Pinkett Smith and their unwavering love for each other.

"It's really interesting, it's like, when you see couples that have been together that long and you have that look between them and you just know, if you haven't been with somebody that long, you just can't really say the thing where you get to that place where you find magic in the mundane," Will said.

"Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, 'You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving."

The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary on New Year's Eve last year. Will also marked that milestone with a heartwarming message on Instagram, writing about the things he's learned about love over the past two decades.

"Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be," Will captioned the photo.

The stars officially tied the knot back in 1997.