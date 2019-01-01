Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Plenty of couples choose to tie the knot on New Year's Eve — and that includes celebrity couples, too. The festive occasion happens to double as the wedding anniversary of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith but, surprisingly, it's not usually a very festive occasion for the couple.

The Hollywood power couple frequently aren't even together on their anniversary Jada revealed on Monday in an episode of her new Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have an unorthodox approach to their wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve. Getty Image

"It's more of a life partnership, so it's not steeped in marital, in that day," she explained. "We don't really celebrate that day, you know what I'm saying, any more in that sense because the context of our union is totally different."

The "Girls Trip" star and mother of two said that she is usually doing her own thing at home while Will likes to get out of the house on Dec. 31.

"Usually Will on New Year's likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere," she said on the show, which featured her daughter Willow Smith, 17, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"There's no telling where he's gonna be! And I like to be inside. I don't want to be out in the world ... He now has the freedom to go have an awesome adventure of some kind."

At the beginning of a new year, Jada says she's often working on her inner life while Will may be off having an experience like the one he pulled off to celebrate his 50th birthday in September when he went bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon.

"I'll write down something that I need to purify — 'Jada, you're ugly' — if I feel like that about myself, and I've felt like that about myself a few times,'' Jada admitted.

Of course, the couple has also shared plenty of adventures together, like when they hiked up a volcano in Italy during a family vacation in August.

Jada has been very candid about her marriage on "Red Table Talk," revealing in October that she wasn't ready to marry Will when they tied the knot in 1997, but felt pressured because she was three months pregnant with their son, Jaden, now 20.

"I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed. I went crying down the freakin' aisle getting married," she remembered.

But now, after 21 years of marriage, the couple appears stronger than ever and ready to face a host of new challenges.