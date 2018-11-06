Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Peace has been restored between formerly feuding friends Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini.

After nearly three years of silence between the pair, the stars got together for the latest episode of Smith's "Red Table Talk" and discussed the subject that drove them apart — Scientology.

The problem between the women began after Remini left the church and released a revealing memoir, called "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology."

In it, she wrote about noted Scientologist Tom Cruise and mentioned Smith by name.

"As the dinners continued and we spent more time with Tom, I came to think of him as a big kid with his loud laugh, high energy, and goofy ideas of fun," Remini wrote. "Like when he invited some Scientologists and a few other celebrities like Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to his house and announced he wanted to play hide-and-seek."

It was a brief mention, but one that left Smith feeling targeted.

"It upset me, because I didn't understand why we had to be in your book, because you know, we really didn't have anything to do with this," Smith said when the two sat down face-to-face. "And there were headlines about Scientology and hide-and-go-seek at Tom's and how, you know, Will and I had participated. And I was hurt, but I never said anything."

Instead, after further public comments from Remini, Smith took to Twitter to establish that her own connection to Scientology wasn't what many assumed after reading the book and following the buzz.

But on "Red Table Talk," Remini admitted she didn't think Smith would be upset about any of it. In fact, she didn't think of Smith much when she wrote those lines in her memoir.

"But Jada, I wasn't even considering that you would be hurt," the "Kevin Can Wait" actress told her. "I literally, looking back on it, I didn't even consider Jada and Will. I was going in hard on my rightness, and then I looked at it and I said, 'What responsibility do I have, can I take here, for upsetting somebody that I actually really care about?'"

And after that reflection, she reached out to Smith via a mutual friend, and that led to them to this moment.

"I'm sorry that I didn't consider you, because I didn't," Remini said with tears welling up in her eyes. "I was so caught up in the ... I don't wanna cry ... I was just caught up in that pain, and also the pain of others and the effects that it had."

She's been open about the pain she felt in the church and since leaving it, both in the aforementioned memoir and in her docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

And Smith made it clear she understood all of that — and their embrace after the talk was over made it clear that they were both ready to put their problems with each other behind them.