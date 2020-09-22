Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's mother and celebrity astrologer, dies at 98

Jackie Stallone, the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone who was a celebrity astrologer and former pro wrestling manager, has died at 98.

Her son Frank Stallone announced the news on Instagram Tuesday morning, writing that "she was a remarkable woman."

Stallone said that she died in her sleep "as she had wished."

The mother of Frank, 70, Sylvester, 74, and the late Toni Ann D'Alto, 48, who died of lung cancer in 2012, Jackie was an astrologer, a host of an exercise show, and a manager and promoter on the campy "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" (GLOW) in the mid-1980s.

Jackie Stallone, shown with son Sylvester Stallone in 1997, has died at 98. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless," Frank wrote on Instagram. "She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person."

She also appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" in the U.K. in 2005 along with Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, who paid tribute to Jackie on Instagram.

"Extremely strong, full of energy and very unique woman under so many aspects, till the very end," Nielsen wrote. "Emotions are running through me all because now you're gone and I didn't get to say goodbye. You'll be surely missed. Rest in Peace dear Jackie."

Former GLOW wrestler Angelina Altishin, known as Little Egypt, also mourned her loss.

"Oh my heart broke hearing of the passing of #JackieStallone. 98 years young and was still doing Pilates when we last spoke," she tweeted. "What a fire 🔥 she would lite inside me each time we connected. She wasn’t just the mother of @TheSlyStallone she was our good girl manager in #glow"

Frank wrote that he would often talk to her for hours about living through Prohibition, the Great Depression and World War II.

"Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died," he wrote. "I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad."

Jackie was still active on social media as a 98-year-old, recently posting a throwback photo of Sylvester on Instagram in July and a photo of herself working out with a medicine ball and dumbbell in April.

Jackie also was a grandmother of seven and great grandmother of three.

"My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life," Frank wrote. "I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I'll miss you always mommy."