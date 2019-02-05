Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 1:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

You don't always have to come out on top to be a star.

Just look at Jackie Evancho, one of the most popular runners-up in NBC's "America's Got Talent's" history. She didn't win the show's fifth season in 2010, but came oh so close.

And on Monday's "America's Got Talent: The Champions," Evancho showed that nine years later she's all grown up — and more dazzlingly talented than ever.

On the show, Evancho, now 18, took on "Phantom of the Opera's" "Music of the Night," and again proved she has the "voice of an angel," according to judge Mel B.

"It's just stunningly beautiful, as you are to look at," she added.

Jackie Evancho on "AGT: The Champions" Monday. NBC

"That was outstanding," said fellow judge Simon Cowell.

Alas, Evancho wasn't quite as pleased with how the performance showed up on TV:

Since "AGT," Evancho been very busy, including recording a platinum-selling EP and seven albums, and notably sang the national anthem at President Trump's inauguration in 2017. She's appeared multiple times on TODAY, including a 2012 performance where she sang "Music of the Night" from her third studio album, "Jackie Evancho: Songs From the Silver Screen."

She's even gone back to "AGT" as a guest performer, in 2014.

Jackie Evancho during her first "America's Got Talent" visit, in 2010. Getty Images

Yet despite the official enthusiasm, Evancho didn't progress to the finals round Monday.

And she doesn't seem that bothered.

"I thought it would be really great to show up again and reintroduce myself to the world with something I love so much," she told People magazine. "(The audience) met me when I was a 10-year-old girl and now that I'm an adult, they all get to see who I've become."