Jack Nicholson's look-alike grandson gives first interview

Duke Nicholson may be new to the movies — but his face already looks very familiar.

Nicholson, 20, is the grandson of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson, 82, and bears a striking resemblance to the Oscar winner when he was a young star.

The burgeoning actor made his screen debut playing a creepy carny in Jordan Peele's 2019 horror flick "Us" and appears next in Nicholas Jarecki's upcoming drama "'Dreamland."

Duke Nicholson inherited his grandad's love of acting - and his eyebrows, too. Getty Images

In his first major interview, Duke opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his famous grandfather, star of "Chinatown," "A Few Good Men," "As Good As It Gets" and more Hollywood classics.

"He's doing great. He's 100 percent," said Duke, whose mom is fashion designer Jennifer Nicholson, Jack's daughter with ex-wife Sandra Knight.

Duke and Jack recently saw each other at the family's Thanksgiving celebration. "It's usually pretty small. Me, my Uncle Ray, my Aunt Lorraine, my mom," Duke shared.

Jack Nicholson, right, with his daughter Jennifer Nicholson and her sons, Sean and Duke, in 2010. Alamy Stock Photo

Though he and and his grandfather are close, they "don't talk about acting much." Instead, the duo watch sports together. Los Angeles Lakers games, of course — Jack is a devoted fan of the NBA team — but also "anything (Jack) can get his hands on."

As for following in Jack's acting footsteps, that happened naturally.

"It wasn't a big moment, like, 'I want to be an actor,'" Duke said. "It was just a gradual thing."

Duke also revealed that one of his grandfather's movies was the inspiration behind his character in "Us" — though director Peele had no idea the two actors were related.

"Jordan was like, 'Have you seen 'The Shining'? You're my Lloyd,' " Duke recalled of Peele asking him to channel the thriller's spooky bartender.

Chalk it up to a coincidence, said Duke.

"I mean, 'The Shining; is one of the greatest horror films of all time," he explained.