Kim Kardashian may have stolen the Met Gala spotlight when she hit the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown last week, but that wasn’t the only memorable moment to come out of fashion’s biggest night.

Rapper Jack Harlow also made a big impression during his debut appearance at the event. However, in the case of the hitmaker, his sartorial selection of a chocolate brown Givenchy suit had nothing to do with it.

Instead, it was a brief interview he had with YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, memorialized in a TikTok clip that has more than 3 million likes, that left a lasting — and hilariously cringe-inducing — impression.

As Chamberlain wrapped up their red-carpet chat by telling Harlow that she’d see him inside the fashion fest, he told her, “Can’t wait. Love ya. Bye!” And while she politely returned the “love ya” sentiment, the look of absolute awkwardness on her face, followed by a burst of laughter, said so much more.

Harlow unpacked the wildly viral exchange with Jimmy Fallon during a visit to “The Tonight Show” Monday night.

"That’s like a piece of art, because there’s so many ways to interpret that. You know what I mean?" the 24-year-old said with a grin. "Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head."

On TikTok, one commenter suspected what was going on in Chamberlain's head was akin to what a server feels when they say, “Enjoy your meal,” and a diner replies, “You, too.”

As for Harlow, he simply said, “I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo / WireImage

Fallon asked Harlow if the "love ya" profession was how he ended every interview, to which hip-hop star responded, "Only if I love them. ... I have a lot of warmth to share."

When the host went on to tease him about Chamberlain's funny reaction in the clip, Harlow reminded him that the "love ya" was a two-way street.

"She said it back," he noted. "We love each other!"