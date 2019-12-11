Child actor Jack Burns dies at 14

Jack Burns, a child actor whose credits included the British TV series "In Plain Sight," has died at age 14.

According to Metro UK, Burns was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde, in Scotland on Dec. 1. A cause of death has not yet been revealed for the young star, who was also a ballet dancer.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Elite Academy of Dance, a classical ballet school in Greenock that Burns attended, posted a tribute to him Monday on Facebook.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December," the post read.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers," it continued.

The post went on to say that Burns' funeral service would be held Thursday morning at St. Mary's Church in Greenock, and that his family "would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend."

The post concluded with sympathetic thoughts for Burns' loved ones.

"All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack's immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory."