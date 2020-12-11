J.Lo sends love to A-Rod and their '4 beautiful kids' in award acceptance speech

Jennifer Lopez has always been an icon in our book, but Billboard has officially bestowed the title upon the singer.

On Thursday night, Lopez accepted the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event and made sure to send some love to her biggest fans during her acceptance speech: her family.

"I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am," the 51-year-old said in a pre-taped message.

During the three-minute-long speech, the "Pa Ti" singer took a moment to express her gratitude to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children.

"Alex and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything that I do is for you guys," she said.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in March 2019 and have talked openly about their blended family throughout their relationship. The singer shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Rodriguez has two daughters: Natasha Alexander, 16, and Ella Alexander, 12.

In a September 2019 interview with Hoda Kotb, the actor admitted that she was open to the idea of having more children with her future husband. She also explained to People that December that their four children had already formed a close bond over the years.

“We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy … They know there is nothing but love for them always,” the "Hustlers" star said.

During her Billboard acceptance speech, Lopez explained why winning the Icon Award means so much to her.

"This honor is particularly special to me because you are celebrating women, women in music as creators and trailblazers and badasses who are crushing it right now," she said.

The actor, singer and dancer also took a moment to describe how music has played a pivotal role in her life.

"Music has always, always been my passion. When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated it into a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since and along with dance, it was my first love. Being able to make music and continue to make music all these years has been one of my biggest blessings," she said.