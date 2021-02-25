J.Lo wears wedding dress in new photo — but it has nothing to do with A-Rod

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is headed to the altar — but not in the way you might expect.

Tuesday, the 51-year-old superstar tweeted a photo of herself in a beautiful white gown and elegant updo. At first glance, fans might assume that she's preparing for her nuptials with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who got down on one knee in a seaside proposal two years ago.

But she's actually just at the start of production for her latest film, "Shotgun Wedding."

The action-comedy flick, which is filming in the Dominican Republic, follows a couple whose destination wedding gets hijacked by criminals. Last month, it found itself in the middle of a media firestorm when Armie Hammer — slated to star opposite Lopez — was accused of sending disturbing Instagram messages to several young women. As a result, Hammer stepped away from the role — and a few weeks later, "Transformers" actor Josh Duhamel was tapped to take his place.

"We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding,'” Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to Variety. “We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”

At the same time as Lopez's fictional wedding is charging full-speed ahead, her own vows are on indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now,” she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb last May. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."

While she confessed to being "a little heartbroken," she still seemed optimistic about her nuptials.

“I'm also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan,'" she said. "So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."