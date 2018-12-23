Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the spotlight, even when it comes to her personal life.

On Sunday's TODAY, the actress and pop star opened up to Willie Geist about what her past love relationships taught her and how they helped her become the woman she is today.

When Geist asked J.Lo what she learned from having high-profile relationships, the "Second Act" star said that it wasn't necessarily about the relationships changed her, but about personal growth.

"It was more about me," she said. "It was about me fixing me, to make a relationship work."

Lopez, 49, whose latest movie hits theaters Friday, has been married three times, first to waiter Ojani Noa, then backup dancer Cris Judd and most recently to singer Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme. Her other relationships with Sean Combs and Ben Affleck also threw her into the spotlight. But she credits all of her experiences with helping her get to the place where she is right now.

"When you get right, you find right-er people for you," she tells Geist.

Now that her twins Max and Emme are 10 years old, she looks back on her time with their dad and her then-husband Marc Anthony as a period where she really developed her self-confidence.

"When I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence. When he saw where I suffered he was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

The pair divorced in 2014. In 2017, Lopez met her "twin," former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo spoke to Gesit about how her relationship with A.Rod is on another level.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love kind of a matching of like, twin souls," she says. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."

The actress and pop star says that having children and realizing what's important in life has made it easier to turn the lens inward and truly love herself.

"Today I can stand in my own power," she said.

There's no doubt that the world will be watching to see what this talented woman will surprise us with next!