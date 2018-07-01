J.Lo sings 'Don't Stop Believin'' while on a boat with A-Rod — and it's the cutest

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Much of America is now on summer vacation. But let’s be honest: You probably aren’t having as much fun as singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball great Alex Rodriguez are.

Maybe you and your significant other also spent an evening of your vacation rocking out to the 1980s Journey classic “Don’t Stop Believin'.” Maybe you even posted your version on Instagram. But you probably weren’t on a beautiful boat somewhere under a romantic inky night sky in Italy, and you probably didn’t look or sound as good doing it as J.Lo did.

In the video, posted on Aug. 6, A-Rod flashes his pearly whites and does a head bob as he rocks out to his girlfriend’s vocal stylings. J.Lo wears a beautiful flowing dress and sits on the edge of a pool as she casually sings along with the Journey classic.

“What did you guys think of my performance?! #dontstopbelieving,” Rodriguez captioned the video, which has over 380,000 views.

A-Rod and J.Lo are obviously Journey fans. On Rodriguez’s birthday on July 29, Lopez and other friends serenaded the ball player with a karaoke version of the band’s “Faithfully,” which the birthday boy posted on Instagram, saying that he’s “an ‘80s rock guy at heart.”

The couple started dating early last year, and, as evidenced in the scroll of Instagram comments, many fans won’t stop believing that the two superstars will, at some point, get married.

Earlier this month, A-Rod stopped by TODAY to chat with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. On the show, he reminisced about his first date with Lopez, and somewhat coyly fanned rumors of a potential imminent engagement for the superstar couple.

"No, we're not engaged ... we're not engaged," A-Rod said when asked about the "significant" ring he bought for Lopez around Valentine's Day. "Wait, he hesitated," Kotb joked."I was confused between significant and engaged," the Yankee great insisted.