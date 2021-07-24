J.Lo shares steamy summer snaps on 52nd birthday — including new pic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52nd birthday with a familiar face!

The “Jenny on the Block” singer shared a series of snapshots on Instagram to celebrate her birthday on Saturday where she rocked a patterned string bikini and a brightly colored caftan on a boat.

J.Lo gave fans a surprise in the final photo of the slideshow, sharing a shot of her smooching her former fiancé and rumored boyfriend Ben Affleck. The new pic comes amid months of rumors that the two had reunited.

“5 2 … what it do …” she captioned the post.

The singer shared a second post to commemorate her big day, this time sharing a short video posing on the boat deck in her bikini and printed caftan. In the video, Lopez proudly confirms her age to someone off camera, yelling, “52!”

The rumored couple seemingly made their Instagram debut on Friday, appearing in a photo montage shared by Leah Remini from her recent birthday celebration. The photo booth picture of Lopez and Affleck alongside Remini appeared at the 32-second mark in the montage video.

“I love you family, I love you friends that have become family,” Remini wrote in part in her caption.

There has been speculation for months that Lopez and Affleck had reunited shortly after the singer ended her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez in April. Lopez and Affleck, who were affectionately dubbed “Bennifer,” got engaged in 2002 before they officially split up two years later in 2004.

In May, the former couple began dropping hints that they may have reconciled though neither have formerly confirmed their relationship. They were spotted together at a luxury resort in Montana after they participated in "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2 in Los Angeles.

That same month, Affleck talked about Lopez for an InStyle cover story, recalling her work ethic while Lopez celebrated her 2002 album “This Is Me…Then,” which was dedicated to Affleck.

Last month in an interview with TODAY, Lopez had a cheeky answer for Hoda Kotb when she hinted at a possible “Bennifer” reunion.

Hoda pointed out that when she had seen recent photos of Lopez where she looked happy and asked if that was an accurate observation.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said, smiling as she responded.

Hoda replied, "Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that.”

"I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

