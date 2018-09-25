Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

J.K. Rowling talks 'Fantastic Beasts,' shares first look at final trailer

'The Crimes of Grindelwald' arrives in theaters November 16!
by TODAY

Get your wands ready!

J.K. Rowling and the cast of "Fantastic Beasts:⁠ The Crimes of Grindelwald" have your first look at the final trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters November 16!

See 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' full trailer

Sep.25.201802:35

And for fans of the “Harry Potter” author, we have another treat: Hoda Kotb’s interview with Rowling and the cast. The group sat down recently to discuss the upcoming film, as well as Rowling’s beginnings and how she eventually built a $25M empire from the "Harry Potter" series.

JK Rowling opens up about her roots and 'Fantastic Beasts'

Sep.25.201805:13

