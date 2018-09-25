J.K. Rowling talks 'Fantastic Beasts,' shares first look at final trailer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Get your wands ready!

J.K. Rowling and the cast of "Fantastic Beasts:⁠ The Crimes of Grindelwald" have your first look at the final trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters November 16!

And for fans of the “Harry Potter” author, we have another treat: Hoda Kotb’s interview with Rowling and the cast. The group sat down recently to discuss the upcoming film, as well as Rowling’s beginnings and how she eventually built a $25M empire from the "Harry Potter" series.