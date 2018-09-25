J.K. Rowling talks 'Fantastic Beasts,' shares first look at final trailer

Get the latest from TODAY
Get your wands ready!
J.K. Rowling and the cast of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" have your first look at the final trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters November 16!
See 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' full trailerSep.25.201802:35
And for fans of the “Harry Potter” author, we have another treat: Hoda Kotb’s interview with Rowling and the cast. The group sat down recently to discuss the upcoming film, as well as Rowling’s beginnings and how she eventually built a $25M empire from the "Harry Potter" series.
JK Rowling opens up about her roots and 'Fantastic Beasts'Sep.25.201805:13
