J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling slammed transgender activists Monday for publicizing her home address on social media.

On Friday night, the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost and drag king Richard Energy staged a demonstration in front of Rowling's home near Edinburgh, Scotland, in protest against her controversial views on the trans community.

In a thread on Twitter, Rowling bashed the the trio for "doxxing" her when they posted a now-deleted photo on the social media site with the author’s home address visible in the background. "Doxxing" is a term used to describe the publication of someone else's private information online without their consent.

"I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights," the author wrote on Twitter. "They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out."

I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that 7/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

"Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us," she added.

Stars defended posting the photo in a now-deleted tweet, but said she deleted the image after receiving online threats.

"While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down," Stars wrote. "Love to our trans siblings."

The debacle is the latest battle in an ongoing war between trans activists and the “Harry Potter” author. Over the last several years, Rowling has been criticized for her controversial views on the trans community, which some have called transphobic.

The rift blew up in 2019 when Rowling expressed her support for Maya Forstater, a British tax specialist who was fired for tweets deemed anti-transgender. Rowling then drew criticism for a slew of tweets that were widely seen as containing transphobic ideas.

Last year, she doubled-down on her views in a nearly 4,000-word blog post. There, she questioned if there was a “contagion” fueled by social media that has led to the rise in the number of young people coming out as transgender.

In the blog post, the author also revealed that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth,” she wrote.

Rowling's views on the trans community have led many to label her as a "TERF," which stands for transgender-exclusionary radical feminist. On Monday, she again defended women who share her views on trans people.

"None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex," she wrote.

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe hit back at Rowling last year in a personal essay, declaring that "transgender women are women.”

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations, who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he wrote, referring to a nickname for Rowling.

Last week, cast members from all eight films of the “Harry Potter” series, including Radcliffe, announced that they will reunite for the film’s 20th anniversary.

Rowling will not appear in the reunion special, but will be featured in archival footage.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.