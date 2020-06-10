J.K. Rowling responds to backlash over tweets about trans people

J.K. Rowling has issued a lengthy response over a series of tweets she posted last week that were called anti-trans by the LGBTQ community and others.

The author of the "Harry Potter" series responded in a post on her website Wednesday in which she detailed the history of her interest in trans issues and the surprising, positive responses she received in the midst of a wave of vitriol on Twitter.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has responded to a backlash over a series of tweets that were labeled anti-trans. Samir Hussein / WireImage

"What I didn’t expect in the aftermath of my cancellation was the avalanche of emails and letters that came showering down upon me, the overwhelming majority of which were positive, grateful and supportive,'' she wrote. "They came from a cross-section of kind, empathetic and intelligent people, some of them working in fields dealing with gender dysphoria and trans people, who’re all deeply concerned about the way a socio-political concept is influencing politics, medical practice and safeguarding.

"They’re worried about the dangers to young people, gay people and about the erosion of women’s and girl’s rights. Above all, they’re worried about a climate of fear that serves nobody – least of all trans youth – well."

Rowling's initial tweets were in response to an opinion piece titled, "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." She poked fun at the article for not referring to "people who menstruate" as women.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

That tweet resulted in comments calling her anti-trans because transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate.

Rowling responded that it's "nonsense" to say that people who think "sex is real" are "hateful" and that she's "(speaking) the truth."

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She then went back-and-forth over several issues with commenters. This also isn't the first time Rowling has been criticized for anti-trans comments, as she drew a backlash in December for supporting a researcher who lost her job after saying she did not agree that "trans women are women."

The latest firestorm prompted Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the "Harry Potter" movies, to speak out.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he wrote in an essay for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ young people.

The LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD also criticized Rowling's latest tweets, urging people to "direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive," such as supporting organizations that help trans people.

If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

In her response on Wednesday, Rowling wrote that she noted the positive support she has received "not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces.

"I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but I’m now married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in ways I never in a million years expected to be," she continued. "However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t disappear, no matter how loved you are, and no matter how much money you’ve made."

Rowling also wrote about feeling a "kinship" with trans women who have suffered violence from men.

"If you could come inside my head and understand what I feel when I read about a trans woman dying at the hands of a violent man, you’d find solidarity and kinship,'' she wrote. "I have a visceral sense of the terror in which those trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I too have known moments of blind fear when I realised that the only thing keeping me alive was the shaky self-restraint of my attacker."

She closed by asking for empathy for women who want their concerns to be heard.

"The last thing I want to say is this. I haven’t written this essay in the hope that anybody will get out a violin for me, not even a teeny-weeny one," she wrote. "I’m extraordinarily fortunate; I’m a survivor, certainly not a victim. I’ve only mentioned my past because, like every other human being on this planet, I have a complex backstory, which shapes my fears, my interests and my opinions. I never forget that inner complexity when I’m creating a fictional character and I certainly never forget it when it comes to trans people.

"All I’m asking – all I want – is for similar empathy, similar understanding, to be extended to the many millions of women whose sole crime is wanting their concerns to be heard without receiving threats and abuse."