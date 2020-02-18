J.J. Watt boogies with his grandmother at his wedding — see the fun clip

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s not cool to steal the bride’s thunder at a wedding, but it may be OK in this instance.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has posted a video on Instagram of him dancing with his grandmother at his wedding to soccer star Kealia Ohai last weekend in the Bahamas.

“Grandma cuttin it up on the dance floor!!” Watt captioned the video of the two of them gettin’ down.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watt, 30, had changed out of his formal attire before he busted some moves with his grandmother, while a crowd stood around them.

As the song ended, Watt and his grandmother clapped and exchanged a sweet hug.

The clip has already snagged more than a million views, with many people chiming in.

"Sweetest thing ever!!!" wrote one person.

"Super adorable," someone else commented.

"Grandma grooves are the best," another person joked.

Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler, and Ohai tied the knot last Saturday. He shared a carousel of photos of the big day.

"Best day of my life. Without question," he wrote.

He also posted another series of pictures, electing not to caption them.

Watt and Ohai got engaged in May 2019. They were introduced by Ohai's sister, Megan, who is married to Brian Cushing, Watt's former teammate on the Texans.