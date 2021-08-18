J Balvin is coming to TODAY, and you could be there!

TODAY is looking for super fans of J Balvin!

The reggaeton singer will take the stage on our TODAY Plaza Friday, August 27th and you could see him perform live in New York City!

Fill out the form below for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and your party priority access to the show. Fan Pass recipients will be contacted by a TODAY producer prior to the event date.

Please note: Proof of vaccination and a photo ID are required to attend this event. All attendees must be 12 years or older.