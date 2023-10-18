Izzy Zapata debuts new relationship after ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 reunion

For Izzy Zapata, there is love after after "Love Is Blind."

The Season Five cast member shared a series pics of him kissing a woman with the username @shelbywebb. The carousel also featured the two getting matching tattoos that read, "yes, chef," a tagline from "The Bear."

"It all started with a cooking class..." he captioned the Oct. 17 post.

Izzy's caption suggested that his apparent new girlfriend is someone he spoke about at the Season Five reunion, which aired Oct. 15.

At the reunion, Izzy and his ex-fiancée Stacy Snyder clarified the status of their relationship after she declined to marry him at the altar.

While the duo tried to resume dating after their failed wedding day, Stacy pulled back, and Izzy didn't talk to her for a year, then connect

Stacy also signaled that there is no bad blood between the former couple by dropping a comment on Izzy's post. "Cuties," she wrote, accompanied by a red heart.

Stacy and Izzy said at the reunion that they had an awkward run-in after their breakup.

The two separately attended the same cooking class with a potential new romantic partner, accidentally leading to a double date. Both said before meeting again face-to-face, they recognized the other's voice from the pods and quickly warned their dates what they were in for.

"Then we're stuck in a two-hour cooking class together, and they have us in a foursome," Stacy said. "We're all cooking paella together. There wasn't enough wine in the world."

Izzy's caption suggests that his current relationship is with the same woman who attended the cooking class with Stacy.

Stacy similarly is in a new relationship. When asked if she's still dating the person she attended the cooking class with, she smirked and said, "No comment."