It's been 22 years since BFFs and Post-it "inventors" Romy White and Michele Weinberger attended their high school reunion on the big screen, and now the stars who brought them to life have just had another major meetup.

Mira Sorvino (Romy) and Lisa Kudrow (Michele) ran into each other at a recent Netflix bash, and they captured the moment with a couple of party pics.

"Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER!" 56-year-old Kudrow captioned one shot on Instagram. "Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon."

In the photo, the former "Friends" actress smiled alongside her costar, who had an arm around her shoulders.

Sorvino, 51, shared a very similar shot on her own account — and she revealed just how soon they would see each other again.

"Look who I ran into!!" she wrote. "The incomparable @lisakudrow!! And I’m gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!"

Fans in the comments that followed just wanted to know one more detail: What's happening Friday?

"Ummmmm are you having sequel meeting on Friday????" one asked. Another insisted, "We need Romy & Michele’s part 2!"

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 1997's "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." Alamy stock

While neither Sorvino nor Kudrow replied to those comments, Sorvino liked them both — as well as several others that mentioned a possible sequel to the beloved comedy.

But that's not exactly surprising, considering that she's long been eager for another reunion with Kudrow in theaters.

"I want a 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion' sequel — hands down," she told Us Weekly in 2018. "The fans have been clamoring for it. We would love to do it."