New 'Fuller House' trailer for 3rd season will give you all kinds of nostalgia

"Fuller House" fans, the Season 3 trailer is here — and this one marks a pretty major milestone.

When the series returns to Netflix this Friday, it will mark 30 years to the day that the original "Full House" premiered on ABC.

The trailer gives some hints of how the season kickoff will honor the anniversary. For starters, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) will all return for a family reunion — in the same clothes they wore in the show's 1987 pilot!

6 days and counting until @fullerhouse Season 3A hits @netflix! Link to trailer in bio. 🏠❤️ #FullerHouse A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Longtime fans know that was the momentous day all three men decided to move in together to help Danny raise his three little girls.

Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1 🤗🏡 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The nostalgia-packed trailer also finds D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and their pal and roomie Kimmy (Andrea Barber) reminiscing about all their old times in the Tanner family's San Francisco home.

"Usually, when you’re still living in your parents’ house after 30 years, you’d be considered a bunch of losers,” Kimmy notes.

"But we don’t pay rent, so we’re winners,” Stephanie replies.

But there's plenty of new action for fans, too. The trailer reveals a glimpse of D.J. kissing veterinarian Matt and also fretting over being a bridesmaid in Steve's wedding. What? And the wedding is in Japan?

We're not sure what's happening yet, but you better believe we're tuning in Friday to find out!