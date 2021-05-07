'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star celebrates his 2 moms with sweet message

“It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney is wishing both of his mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

On Thursday, the actor retweeted a GLAAD video in which his mothers, Helena McElhenney and her wife, Mary Taylor, talk about their relationship.

No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies “Mom”. @mommcelhenney @marytaylor2 https://t.co/WhClX9OXKj — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) May 6, 2021

“No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies ‘Mom,’” McElhenney, 44, wrote.

In the clip, Helena McElhenney recalls meeting Taylor 37 years ago after she had gotten into nursing.

“The minute I met her, she was the person that I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," McElhenney said.

"I would go home and say, 'I met this woman. I just love her. I can't help myself. The blue eyes melt my heart,'" Taylor said about her attraction to McElhenney. "Then it hit, and love is love."

McElhenney, who officially married Taylor three year ago, said she was “afraid” for her and her kids.

"The first several years were really, really tough," Taylor added. "But we got through it."

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"If I could go back, I would tell me to not be afraid, to be strong and know that because you are who you are and you have a loving family, that they'll support you," McElhenney said.

"Who you love and how you love is your business, but sometimes you need a little help” she added.

Ha. @MARYTTAYLOR2 is my Mom. Not this other Mary Taylor. Who is probably also lovely. But... not my Mom. https://t.co/BoBhqP0afG — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) May 6, 2021

Rob McElhenney, who’s married to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-star Kaitlin Olson, also managed to turn the sweet moment into a funny one. He followed up his tweet with another one apologizing for tagging the wrong Mary Taylor.

“Ha. @MARYTTAYLOR2 is my Mom. Not this other Mary Taylor. Who is probably also lovely. But... not my Mom,” he wrote, proving that his mothers indeed raised a man with good manners.