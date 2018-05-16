share tweet pin email

A single word has divided America in two.

There are the people who listen to this recording and hear the word "Laurel," and those who hear "Yanny," and they are battling it out on the internet in the audio equivalent of #TheDress.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Do you hear 'Laurel' or 'Yanny'? Audio debate has the internet buzzing Play Video - 2:07 Do you hear 'Laurel' or 'Yanny'? Audio debate has the internet buzzing Play Video - 2:07

Neither side was backing down on Tuesday as people quickly became Team Yanny or Team Laurel.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

I bought your cookbook. I loved it. And now you betray me? #yanny — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

I have listened to the yanny/laurel clip for 8 hours straight and the results are:

Yanny: 14400

Laurel: 0

Take that laurel hearers #yanny #laurel — Bret Novak (@americas_homie) May 15, 2018

Itâs #Laurel. This is not up for discussion. — Jonathan Sadowski (@sadowski23) May 16, 2018

Then there was the one-man Team Yanni, of course.

I only hear Yanni ;) hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX — Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018

There also were plenty of people who couldn't settle on one side.

I could only hear Yanny at first.

Then @DerekWatt34 told me about the high/low pitch and now I can only hear Laurel haha https://t.co/dv58tIt6YV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

I can hear both #Yanny and #Laurel. Guys, what does this mean? Am I one of the X-Men? pic.twitter.com/OTo1yRp54T — Jelena Nedelka (@jelenanedelka) May 15, 2018

That led to the conspiracy theories.

What if someone is messing with us and there are different videos and one is #yanny and one is #laurel and depending on which one you play that's what you hear and they want us all to fight over this and it's WORKING — Meghan Athey (@Keggs719) May 15, 2018

Then the science guys got involved, noting that the audio frequency at which you listen to it will affect which word you hear.

That means that whether you listen to it on a laptop, desktop, cell phone or through headphones could make a difference in what you hear.

Yanny/Laurel MYSTERY SOLVED! I messed with the audio file and discovered that basically, the lower frequencies say âLaurel,â and the higher frequencies say âYanny.â Hereâs some audio I messed with that lets you hear both sides. #yannyvslaurel #yannyorlaurel #yanny #laurel pic.twitter.com/eyybCNLnQi — jacob livesay (@JFLivesay) May 16, 2018

"If you have a low quality of recording, it's not surprising some people would confuse the second and third resonances flipped around, and hear Yanny instead of Laurel," University of Arizona professor Brad Story told CNN.

Phew, glad we got to the bottom of that.

(P.S. It's Laurel and it will forever be Laurel.)

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.