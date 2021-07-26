Issa Rae is married! See the TV star's spectacular photos of France wedding

Issa Rae announced she is married on Monday by posting stunning photos of her South of France wedding.

The "Insecure" writer and star posted 10 photos of herself in a dreamy wedding dress.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," she joked in the caption.

"B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," she continued.

"C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

"Somebody's husband," featured in the last three photos in a striking red velvet tux, is Rae's longtime partner, Louis Diame.

Rae, 36, has been notably private about her relationship with the businessman, but some speculated in 2019 that she was engaged when she appeared on the cover Essence with what looked like an engagement ring.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.