Vanna White and her boyfriend of 12 years, John Donaldson, are "comfortable" with the status of their relationship.

During an October interview with People, White spoke about her relationship and said they're doing just fine being boyfriend and girlfriend.

“I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” White said. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean?

"I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one," she added.

Vanna White and John Donaldson pose together in 2019.

The TV personality added that she and Donaldson don't talk about marriage.

“We don’t really talk about it, but you never know,” she said. “I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.”

As for how they've made it to 12 years, White said it has everything to do with their compatibility.

Donaldson “is the male version of me," she said. "We really are very similar. We get along so well. He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.”

While a trip down the aisle isn’t in store for White and Donaldson anytime soon, the “Wheel of Fortune" host was married once before to George Santo Pietro, a film producer. They share two children together, son Nikko Santo Pietro, 29, and daughter Gigi Santo Pietro, 26.

Read on to learn more about White's boyfriend and her relationship history.

What to know about John Donaldson

John Donaldson met Vanna White through a mutual friend

White first met Donaldson around 2012 when a friend brought him to a BBQ that White was hosting, she told People in 2019.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” she recalled. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

“It just works,” White added, describing their seamless relationship at the time. “He lets me be me, I let him be him. There is no drama.”

John Donaldson owns a construction company

Donaldson owns his own construction company called JDC Construction + Development Group in California.

The company specializes in residential property renovation and building "multifamily projects," according to its website.

Donaldson's career in construction started when he worked as a laborer on a commercial job site in the San Fernando Valley, his company's website states. He later became a carpenter and a foreman, where he worked on high-end homes in the Hollywood Hills.

He obtained his contractor’s license and founded JDC in 1992.

Vanna White says John Donaldson loves her for who she is

While talking about her relationship with People this year, White said she believes that she and Donaldson have a successful relationship because they accept each other for who they are.

“Don’t be in a relationship because you’re lonely, because if you’re not happy, you’re still lonely,” she said. “Just be who you are, and don’t let anybody change who you are. It’s nice when they make you feel good about yourself, or they love who you are as a person and don’t want to change you. It’s got to be easy.”

Vanna White was previously married to George Santo Pietro

In 1990, White got married to film producer George Santo Pietro, who is known for working on "The X-Files," "The Mandalorian" and more.

During their 12-year marriage, the couple welcomed two kids before they called it quits in 2002.

Seven years after they separated, White found love with Donaldson.