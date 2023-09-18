Fans don't need Adele to announce her engagement or a wedding to conclude that she's engaged or married.

The 35-year-old singer is in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2022, Adele described her boyfriend and the joy of watching him at work. “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said.

Speculation that marriage vows have been weighed has been swirling for months, dating back to when the "Hello" singer wore a pear shaped diamond on her ring finger to the Brit Awards last year. Most recently, Adele referred to Paul as her "husband" during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts over the weekend.

"My husband’s here tonight. He's here," Adele told a fan who proposed to her, per a video posted Sept. 17.

“I don’t want to try,” Adele continued after the fan pressed her to accept the proposal. “I’m with Rich.”

TODAY.com reached out to Adele for comment.

The video from the concert has roughly a half a million views on TikTok, with fans in the comments demanding to know her martial status.

“Her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???” one fan wrote with three red hearts.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” another asked.

“Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” a third wrote.

Fans are well-versed by now in stoking engagement rumors.

Adele has a custom Rummikub game set labeled as "The Paul's." @adele via Instagram

Adele's comment comes on the heels of yet another rumor. Fans spotted a custom Rummikub game set with the label "The Paul's" in the background of a picture she posted on Instagram on Sept. 4 of her Emmy.She also wore a diamond ring to the red carpet for the 2022 Brit Awards.

Adele wearing a diamond on her ring finger at the Brit Awards last year. Jim Dyson / Redferns

What has Adele said?

Adele is privy to the rumors circulating about her marital status — and has responded.

Wearing her diamond ring to the “The Graham Norton Show" in February 2022, Adele addressed the rumors while remaining tight-lipped.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” Adele replied when Norton questioned if the ring meant she and Paul were planning to walk down the aisle.

“It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” she cheekily added of the diamond.

Speaking to Elle in August 2022, Adele said she'd "never been in love like this," and said she was "obsessed" with Paul.

“I’m not married,” she continued. “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, and they separated in 2018. She sang about the divorce and raising their son, Angelo, born in 2012, in her most recent album "30."