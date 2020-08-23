Ireland Baldwin says she was 'attacked' in a parking lot, shares photos of face bruises

Ireland Baldwin shared some upsetting news on social media Saturday.

The 24-year-old model and daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin said she was attacked in a parking lot the previous day and shared pictures of her bruised face on Instagram. It's not known where the attack occurred, but Baldwin said that there were witnesses and the perpetrator was apprehended by police.

"Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," Baldwin wrote in her caption that accompanied two close-up pictures of her face showing a large bruise underneath her eye. "She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly."

Baldwin added that police allegedly told her these types of attacks are happening more often.

"The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down," she said.

Baldwin closed her post with a warning to her followers: "Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another."

In the comments, her father's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, responded, "I'm so glad you're safe now. We love you."

Comedian Nikki Glaser added: "Omg this is terrifying. So glad you're OK." And singer Meghan Trainor commented a series of emojis to express her shock and well wishes: "😖😫❤️🙏"

It was just a week ago that Baldwin shared happier news on Instagram, a celebration of six years free of her eating disorders.

"Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years," Baldwin wrote alongside a video of herself.

"Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I struggled through for many years," Baldwin said in the video. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it."