The internet can't decide which way this person is swinging

It's only fitting that the decade closes with one last debate dividing the internet.

Over the past five years, the internet has battled over #TheDress, #MyBag, a Nike outfit, a pair of sneakers, and the audio showdown between Laurel and Yanny.

Now there's the question of which way this person is facing on this swing. Toward the camera or the building?

Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v — T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019

What seems obvious to some looks like the complete opposite to others.

Alot of you have never been on a swing before, and it really shows. — Anders Anders (@asdwerxrc) December 23, 2019

he's facing the building idc what y'all say. — farmer laura💛🐥 (@laurahndz9) December 23, 2019

It has to be towards you, otherwise you wouldn't see him behind the pole when he's at the top right here @bugha pic.twitter.com/3Gou6s0jD2 — Trever Wagenhals (@HowTheFlip) December 22, 2019

He’s facing the camera. If he were facing the building and you look at the top pole it should be covered when he swings back, but it doesn’t which means the top pole is in front of him...aka he’s facing the camera..you’re welcome💁🏼‍♀️ — Jordyn Reith (@Jpreith14) December 23, 2019

He's facing the building.



There's two swingsets and that's effin the perspective up where you see the pole as he reaches the apogee of his swing. (Note the 4 swingseats)



Physics (the way you move on a swing for propulsion) and biology (how a human's knees bend) support this — Gregory Finney (@gregory_finney) December 24, 2019

Some people decided to illustrate their point.

For people wondering how some see a way and the others see another way. It's just a matter of the direction you see him balancing to.. Now I can see both ways! pic.twitter.com/LEcgbRVlat — Tiphaine (@_eniahpit) December 23, 2019

Maybe this picture will help pic.twitter.com/1ijzii9iZP — uhhhh (@JUnduraga) December 23, 2019

In the end, the top bar gives it away. When he reaches the top of his highest swing, you can see his legs go up in front of the bar. If he was swinging the other way, the bar would be seen in front of his legs.

Plenty of trends from the 2010s will be going away, but the internet arguing over a visual brainteaser almost certainly won't be one of them. Looking forward to the next time-wasting illusion in a few weeks.