International Day of the Girl TODAY concert: What you need to know

On October 11, former first lady Michelle Obama and TODAY are teaming up for a special event on the plaza to empower and celebrate girls all over the world in honor of International Day of the Girl!

The fun doesn't stop there. Performances by Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor will all be taking place on one stage. Plus, look out for surprise guests all morning long!

Mark your calendars for October 11! Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor are helping Michelle Obama empower and celebrate girls all over the world in honor of International Day of the Girl! TODAY / Getty / Reuters

Make sure to be part of the experience via social with the hashtag: #DayOfTheGirlTODAY.

Want to get up close? Fill out the information below for a chance at a fan pass.

Fan Pass Process info:

A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system. Register above for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and one guest priority access to the show. For more information about Fan Passes, visit our FAQs page.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for 2 guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are non-transferrable. ID is required at check-in. If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert.