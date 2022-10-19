Inside BravoCon 2022

BravoCon came back last weekend — and was bigger than ever!

After two years of being canceled, the three-day convention on Oct.14 to Oct.16 had more than 60 events and hundreds of Bravo celebrities there.

Mitch Rissmiller, a producer for TODAY Digital, gave us an inside look at the exciting event ... and it did not disappoint.

As soon as you walked into BravoCon, the first thing people saw was the giant BravoCon carousel, where they could take fun photos and selfies with their friends and family.

That wasn’t the only place fans could take photos. The convention was surrounded by tons of incredible photo experiences to make you feel like you were actually in your favorite show. Whether it was from "Project Runway" or "Below Deck," the possibilities were endless.

For fans who were looking to relive the most iconic moments from their favorite shows, Bravoland was the place to be. From the outfits from "Vanderpump Rules" to the now-famous sprinkle cookies from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," they had it all.

Another part of the event was Bravohood, which was presented by our sponsor State Farm. Jake from State Farm was there to meet fans and even had a motorcycle reminiscent of "Vanderpump Rules."

Captain Lee Rosbach from “Below Deck” was at Bravohood, and there was even a mock ship cabin, similar to the ones he has seen on his trips!

The other highlights included an “Ask Andy” panel with our own Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Kotb told us that “Andy is electric. He really is not shy, he went for everything, the audience rocked.”

Lastly, Rissmiller didn’t just give us a behind-the-scenes tour of the incredible convention — he also moderated a panel for "The Real Housewives of Dubai."

BravoCon 2022 was one for the books and the TODAY team is looking forward to next year's event!