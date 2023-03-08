Iman carries a part of her late husband David Bowie wherever she goes. The supermodel always wears a necklace with his name on it that was made by a friend of theirs after the singer died.

“It’s part of me,” she said March 9 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t take if off, even when I’m showering.”

Iman, who paid tribute to Bowie on what would’ve been his 76th birthday in January, also said she holds on to their fond "memories."

“They are the ones who will sustain us and his memory is all around me all the time,” she said.

Iman and David Bowie at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 15, 2009. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

But coping with the loss of a loved one can be a long and arduous process.

“I always say grief does not have (an) expiration date,” Iman said. “It comes, it goes. It changes to other things."

That's why the entrepreneur and actor said remembering the "beautiful things, instead of running away from them" has been a helpful way to deal with the pain of his loss.

"‘Oh, it’s so sad he’s not — but wasn’t it great that he was here? And that I was with him.'” she added.

Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69. He and Iman had been married for 23 years at the time of his death. They also had one child, Alexandria Zahra Jones, 22.

“I think of him all the time,” Iman told Hoda Kotb on an episode of TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM last October. “People say ‘your late husband’ and I say, ‘Don’t call my husband late. He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband, and he’ll always be.’”

“If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again,” she said. “That’s the one I want.”