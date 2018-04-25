Iman shares rare photo of her wedding with David Bowie

share tweet pin email

We still miss David Bowie, who died of liver cancer in 2016. But surely no one misses him quite the same way as his widow, Iman.

On Tuesday, which would have been their 26th wedding anniversary, she shared a touching tribute with the world: pictures of herself with Bowie from their wedding day.

When I count my blessings, I count you twice. April 24th #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/jFZqi2YcRt — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) April 24, 2018

Iman and Bowie managed to keep the wedding ceremony under the radar, so there aren't many public photos from the day, making her recent post that much more special.

The duo, both wearings suits, married in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 24, 1992. Their nuptials came after a courtship that began in 1990 when a hairdresser introduced them. Shortly thereafter, Bowie asked Iman out for tea.

WireImage Iman and David Bowie at the annual Black Ball in New York City in 2009.

A few months after their private wedding, they held a bigger, public bash in Florence, Italy, to celebrate the union. Several years later, they welcomed a daughter, Alexandria, in 2000.

Tragically, on Jan. 10, 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69.

Iman, who continues to model at age 62, has regularly posted images of herself with her late husband on special anniversary dates. Last year for what would have been their 25th anniversary, she shared this:

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

To mark his birthday this year, she shared a photo of tattoos his loved ones had gotten in his honor, and a sweet photo of the pair of them together:

And in a powerful post shortly after his death, she posted a stark image that still sticks with us:

Rise #imandaily A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 10, 2016 at 6:02am PST

The "Starman" may be gone, but clearly, he is not forgotten.

