Iman recreates pics from 1992 honeymoon with David Bowie, now without him

Iman has brought Instagram to its knees with two simple photos.

On the 31-year anniversary of her wedding to the late, legendary David Bowie, Iman shared two pictures: One of her with Bowie during their Bali honeymoon in 1992, and another of her in the same pool in 2023 — alone.

“June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali,” she captioned the post, which featured side-by-side pictures. “January 2023, Bali #BowieForever.”

Bowie and Iman married on June 6, 1992 in Florence, Italy, and were together until his death from liver cancer at 69 in 2016.

In the comments, people expressed empathy for Iman, saying that she and Bowie were an emblem of "true love."

“I’m only 15, but I swear to God if I ever have children and they ask me 'what is true love?' I will make sure they never forget you two,” a user wrote in the post’s comment section.

“This brought a tear to my eye!” another wrote. “Thank you for sharing such a sweet memory. I hope you felt his spirit there with you and found comfort in your memories of your time there with him. #BowieForever.”

Earlier in the day, Iman shared a quote from writer Vladimir Nabokov’s novel “Lolita” that reads, “It was love at first sight, at last sight at every and ever sight.”

"June 6th, Wedding Anniversary #BowieForever,” she captioned the image.

Comments in this post were equally heart-rending.

“As my husband fights stage 4 cancer, we stick close to each other and bind the (words) inscribed on our wedding rings … evermore” replied a user. “Thinking of you and your beloved David.”

The singer and model were married for 23 years and had one child, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on an episode of TODAY Show Radio at SiriusXM, Iman spoke about her enduring grief, and how she feels their marital status wasn't changed by his death.

“I think of him all the time,” she explained at the time. “People say ‘your late husband,’ and I say, ‘Don’t call my husband late. He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband, and he’ll always be.’”

“If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again,” she added later. “That’s the one I want.”