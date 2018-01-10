'You will always be part of us': Iman honors David Bowie on anniversary of death

share tweet pin email

Iman honored her late husband David Bowie on Wednesday, the two-year anniversary of the music icon's death.

The legendary supermodel, 62, took to Instagram to share photos of tattoos Bowie's loved ones got in his memory.

"You will always be part of us. Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver," the Somalian-born beauty wrote in the caption of a pic showing a tattoo of a crescent moon next to the word "Daddy" and "1947—2016."

The ink most likely belongs to the couple's 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, who uses her father's real last name.

Click or swipe right to see a pic of the Bowie knife tattoo that adorns Iman's ankle. "David" is inscribed across the dagger's handle.

My Sunday boo! #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:05am PST

On Monday, Bowie's birthday, Iman shared a gallery of glamorous black-and-white photos showing the love and tenderness the couple felt for each other during their decades together.

"My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver," she wrote in the caption.

1947 - Forever #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:55am PST

She also shared adorable baby pics of the "Let's Dance" singer, writing, "1947—Forever #BowieForever."

Iman and Bowie's love story was one of Hollywood's most romantic. They met at a dinner party in 1990, married two years later in a lavish Italian ceremony, and welcomed Lexi in 2000.

The couple remained together until Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016 at age 69.