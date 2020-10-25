Iggy Azalea shares extremely rare pics of son Onyx

Iggy Azalea is sharing pics of her baby son, Onyx, for the first time on social media.

On Saturday, the "Fancy" rapper posted two rare pictures of herself holding her baby boy on Instagram.

In the caption accompanying the two pics, Azalea, 30, simply put an angel emoji with no further explanation. In the first photo, the singer wears her hair up and some giant gold hoops as she holds Onyx Carter, whose dad is Azalea's ex-boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti (born Jordan Terrell Carter) on her hip. In the second pic, the little guy is also held by his mama and wears a cute bib with bees on it.

And even though the famously private Azalea didn't have a lot to say in the caption, she responded to several comments on the pictures including one about the little boy's resemblance to his famous mom.

"he absolutely has your eyes," wrote one poster.

"he does!" responded Azalea. "Everyone says it!"

Over the weekend, Azalea announced her split from Carti in her Instagram Story. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote in one message, according to The Shade Room. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

Azalea revealed the big news that she had become a mom in her Instagram Stories back in June.

“I have a son,” Azalea revealed. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she wrote.

At the time, Azalea did not reveal the child's name or share a photo. Then in July of this year, she shared the baby's name and the special meaning behind it. Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shared an audio recording titled “Amethyst and Onyx” in which she encourages the baby to speak. And while she and her boy are both gemstones, Azalea also revealed that she took her stage name Iggy from her family dog's name and Azalea from the street where her family lives.

This summer, Azalea shared a picture of herself on Instagram showing off that her post-baby body was looking as good as ever.

"baby weight 🤭 Baby? Wait - this a baby waist," posted the rapper along with an image of herself in an orange bikini.

Azalea recently released a new song, "Dance Like Nobody's Watching," with Tinashe. It's clear she has her hands full with her career and enjoying being a new mom!