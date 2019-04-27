Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 27, 2019, 6:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Congratulations are in order for Idris Elba and his new bride Sabrina Dhowre!

The couple officially tied the knot on Friday as part of a 3-day celebration in Morocco, taking both the model and People's Sexiest Man Alive off the market.

Sabrina Dhowre gives Idris Elba a kiss on the red carpet. The couple attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards together on January 6, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

According to British Vogue, the couple's friends and family were invited to a "colours of the Souk" themed dinner on Thursday evening at Amanjena, a resort in Marrakesh, and Elba and Dhowre wed on Friday at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel, also in Marrakesh. On Saturday, the pair will cap it all off with an all-white party, designed to reflect "the atmosphere of a festival," at the Mandarin Oriental.

The power couple, or #Idrina as Dhowre has dubbed them, dazzled at their nuptials. Dhowre looked radiant in two custom Vera Wang gowns: a white off-the-shoulder A-line dress and a white and lacy V-neck gown. For his special day, Elba donned a bespoke black suit by Ozwald Boateng with a black tie.

After his engagement, the recent "Saturday Night Live" host told People magazine that "it’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas."

“I want about 19 deejays," he said. "There have to be, c’mon!” The actor is a DJ himself, even performing at Coachella this year, so the request isn't completely out of left field.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba got engaged in February 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In the same interview, Elba also shared what attracted him to Dhowre. "She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!