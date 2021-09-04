Tony Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Idina Menzel is known for hitting big notes on the Broadway stage, but the star admits she struggled with hitting her milestone 50th birthday in May.

In a recent interview with Glamour published Friday, the "Cinderella" star confessed that turning the big 5-0 made her feel a bit insecure.

Idina Menzel arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020. P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

"I am ashamed to say it, but I was having a hard time with it," the “Let it Go” singer said. "I think it was subconsciously bothering me more than I let on, in regards to my relevance as a performer and actress. I'm feeling like the old lady sometimes, and that's not who I am. I feel very young at heart."

Menzel says her son, 12-year-old Walker (with ex-husband Taye Diggs), helped her change her outlook.

“He says, ‘Mom, don't look in the mirror and worry about how you look. You're beautiful.’”

The “Into the Unknown” singer says she’s not afraid to share her insecurities with her son, but recognizes kids are impressionable and does her best to set an example.

Idina Menzel and Chaka Khan. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for CARE

“I'm learning as a parent that you really have to walk the walk and talk the talk because that's what kids really see. They're so insightful.”

Diggs and Menzel first met while starring together in the original Broadway production of “Rent” in 1995. The pair later reprised their roles for the 2005 film adaptation.

In an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this year, Diggs told Barrymore he loves sharing stories with his son about how Menzel made history in “Rent” as he reflected on the shows enduring success.

“I love the fact that I was there at the beginning,” he said. “She made history in that show and continues to make history with her singing and whatnot. And to know that I was right there, I loved sharing that with my son. Like, daddy was there when the world first listened to her. So that’s cool as well.”