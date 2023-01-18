Idina Menzel says ‘let it go’ to her signature long locks

After rocking long locks for quite some time, Idina Menzel seems to have had one message for her hairstylist this week: "Let it go."

The "Frozen" star just debuted a brand new choppy bob and we're already ready to head to the salon and replicate it.

Menzel, 51, showed off her new cut in a short Instagram video set to the song "Scuse Me" by Lizzo.

“So this happened today. 💇🏻‍♀️” she captioned the post and tagged celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton.

In the short clip, Menzel dons a fluffy mint sweater and models her new mane from multiple angles. Norton styled the choppy bob in soft, light curls for an effortless look.

Kristen Bell, who plays Menzel's sister in the "Frozen" movie series, gave the new do her seal of approval in the comments section with the following message: "SO CUTE, SISTER!!!"

"Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith chimed in, writing, "Love it! 🔥🔥" and actor Angelique Cabral commented, "SO SO SO SO GOOD😻😻😻."

Norton also shared the same video on his page and captioned it, “New Year.. off with the old! New cut on @idinamenzel by Me using @unite_hair @hottoolspro for styling . Who’s next, I’m feeling scissor happy!"

Menzel is known for her signature long locks, and a short cut is a rarity for her. Even as a child, she often sported longer styles.

Voluminous, curly cuts have always been a mainstay in the singer's hair rotation, as she proved when she shared this throwback photo on Instagram.

Occasionally, Menzel has switched up the direction of her bangs.

And she's also flirted with blond hues before.

From time to time, the star will play around with highlights.

But most often, we've seen her sport her thick brown locks in loose brown waves.

So naturally, we were pleasantly surprised to see the star experiment with a shorter style. We hope the look sticks around for a while!