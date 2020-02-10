Idina Menzel lights up Oscars in performance with 9 others Elsas from 'Frozen 2'

Sign up for our newsletter

Idina Menzel’s performance at the Oscars was something Elsa.

The actress was joined onstage by nine other women who provided the voice of Elsa in “Frozen 2” in other languages when she sang “Into the Unknown,” an Academy Award nominee for best original song. The women who teamed up with Menzel hail from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Latin America.

Idina Menzel and fellow singers who voiced Elsa in "Frozen 2" perform during the Academy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Norwegian artist Aurora, who provided the voice that Elsa hears throughout the sequel, also appeared during the performance.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Dressed in a white gown, with one shoulder exposed, Menzel took the stage with Aurora standing further back on the stage, providing the siren-like voice from the track.

The duo performed the first portion of the song before the other artists joined in to sing a few lines from the rest of the song in their respective languages while Aurora continued to do her thing.

Idina Menzel got some help from around the world while performing "Into the Unknown." MARK RALSTON / AFP/Getty Images

Menzel then reclaimed the mantle on the song while the international contingent backed her, ending the performance standing behind Menzel as she brought the house down with the the dramatic conclusion.

“Into the Unknown” provides the soundtrack in the film when Elsa debates remaining in Arendelle or venturing out of the kingdom.

Menzel shines while singing "Into the Unknown." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The tune was the lone best song nominee from the film.

“Let It Go,” from the original “Frozen,” won the best original song Oscar in 2014.