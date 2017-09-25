share tweet pin email

Idina Menzel can light up both the Broadway stage and the silver screen, but when she revealed she married fiancé Aaron Lohr over the weekend, she was anything but dramatic.

"Wanted to let you know...Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," the 46-year-old Broadway actress and "Frozen" star tweeted on Monday. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."

And that was it. No photos from the ceremony. No gushing. (Talk about saving the theatrics for your work!)

Paul Morigi / WireImage Menzel took to Twitter on Monday to share the news that she and her "Rent" co-star Aaron Lohr married over the weekend.

The Tony Award-winning actress has been dating the 41-year-old Lohr since 2015. The couple starred together in the 2005 screen adaptation of "Rent," the Broadway musical that rocketed the actress to fame.

Lohr now works as a Marriage and Family Therapist Registered Intern at Avalon Malibu Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center in California.

Last September, the actress revealed the pair's engagement on Twitter.

"As if this week couldn’t get any better I have wonderful news...My man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It's a beautiful time," she wrote, tucking the info into an earlier tweet about her joy over the success of her 2016 album, "idina."

Menzel was married to fellow Broadway star Taye Diggs from 2003 until 2013. The two share a son, Walker, 7.

Here's wishing Idina and Aaron many years of happiness!