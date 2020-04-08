Idina Menzel, Henry Winkler and more celebrities are gathering for virtual seder

Passover this year may be all about social distancing, but you can still share the holiday with an all-star cast.

On Saturday, celebrities including Idina Menzel, Henry Winkler and Andy Cohen will come together virtually for a music and comedy-filled online seder.

Though the event is free to watch, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19.

Idina Menzel and Henry Winkler will attend the virtual "Saturday Night Seder" event. NBC

“In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a ragtag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community,” head writer Alex Edelman told TODAY in an emailed statement. “We’re thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring — and fighting — an actual plague.”

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and Menzel will ask the four questions, while Emmy and Tony award winner Billy Porter is singing "Go Down Moses."

Other famous faces attending “Saturday Night Seder” include Busy Philipps, Josh Groban, Fran Drescher, Judith Light, Ben Platt and Jason Alexander.

The stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET on SaturdayNightSeder.com.