Ice-T and Jimmy Fallon reach peak dad, sing 'Paw Patrol' theme on 'Tonight'

Ice-T is a man of many lives: a rapper, actor, and producer and star of "Law & Order: SVU." But the 59-year-old is also father to a toddler, and he was in full dad mode when he visited "The Tonight Show" Tuesday.

What does the self-described "Original Gangster" look like in dad mode? Well, let's just say he and Fallon (who has two young daughters) were suddenly bursting out in cartoon theme songs!

After Fallon showed a picture from T's daughter Chanel's second birthday, which was "Paw Patrol"-themed, the man behind Body Count began crooning the show's tune.

"Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, be there on the double," he sang, as Fallon joined in.

As it turns out, Ice-T (who is married to Chanel's mom, Coco, and has two other grown children from other relationships) keeps things pretty peaceful at home.

"I make hardcore rap, but when I come home it's all smooth music," he told Fallon. "My house is like a spa."

In the end, as he noted, Chanel really has changed his life enormously.

"When a man my age has a child it hits a reset button on his life so it makes you want to be healthy, you realize you want to stay around here you gotta get back on your hustle," he said. "So she's really the best thing that could have happened to me at this time of life."

